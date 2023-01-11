FSU high, Clemson lower in ESPN's way-too-early top 25

Following Monday’s national championship game, ESPN released its way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 college football season.

Clemson just cracked the top 15, coming in at No. 15.

“The sky isn’t falling over Death Valley, but Dabo Swinney’s dynasty did seem to show some crack the past couple of seasons,” the ESPN article stated. “Swinney set the ceiling ridiculously high by winning two national championships in three years, in 2016 and 2018, and the Tigers went a combined 21-6 the past two seasons. But Clemson’s talent level seemed to slip behind Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, and now much of the star power from its ridiculously talented defensive line is leaving for the NFL draft. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal after he was benched and transferred to Oregon State. The Cade Klubnik era started during the loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Four starting offensive linemen are expected back, and receiver Antonio Williams played well as a freshman. There are some solid pieces around Klubnik. The Tigers play nonconference games against Notre Dame (home) and South Carolina (road) in 2023.”

Florida State is the highest-ranked ACC team in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25, landing in the top four at No. 4. North Carolina (No. 21) is the only other ACC team in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25, which has Georgia at No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Michigan and then the Seminoles.

Tennessee, coming off its 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, is ranked No. 10 ahead of No. 9 Oregon, No. 8 LSU, No. 7 Southern Cal, No. 6 Penn State and No. 5 Alabama.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 14, while schools such as South Carolina and Pittsburgh just missed making ESPN’s way-too-early top 25.

