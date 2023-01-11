McFadden expecting position change at next level

Jordan McFadden played his 56th and final game at Clemson in last month’s Orange Bowl. It may have also been the last game at a certain position for the Tigers’ former offensive lineman.

McFadden started the last three seasons at tackle, first playing on the right side before switching to the left ahead of the 2021 season. While the Spartanburg native said he believes he’s shown he could handle the edges, McFadden said he’s expecting to move inside.

“I definitely think I’ve put on tape that I can play tackle if need be in an emergency situation,” McFadden said last month. “I’m hearing a lot of guard and center. Just kind of getting my mind ready for that, but I do feel confident in my ability to play tackle if I needed to.”

The primary reason for McFadden’s expected move with an NFL team is his height, or lack thereof for a prototypical tackle. McFadden was listed on Clemson’s roster this season at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds. It’s hard to find any NFL tackle shorter than 6-4 with most standing 6-5 or taller, a height usually accompanied by longer reach to help hold off pass rushers off the edge.

McFadden said he doesn’t care where he lines up for whatever team ends up giving him a chance either through the draft or free agency.

“Wherever they pay me, I’ll play,” he said. “I’m definitely fine with moving inside. I’ve kind of always wanted to play guard a little bit, so it’ll be a challenge but a fun experience. I’m ready for it.”

Should he move inside as expected, it won’t be completely foreign to McFadden. He began preparing for his future by cross-training at guard during practices this season. He’s also worked occasionally on snapping going back to his prep days as a standout at Dorman High School, where he primarily played tackle for former Cavaliers coach Dave Gutshall.

“My high school coach made me learn how to snap, and then coming here with (offensive line) coach (Thomas) Austin, they kind of told me it would be a good idea to learn how to snap, too,” McFadden said. “So it’s something I worked on a good bit this summer.”

Regardless of what his future holds, McFadden doesn’t regret returning to Clemson for a fifth season. After ending his college career with 39 straight starts and winning the Jacobs Trophy this season as the ACC’s top blocker, McFadden said he believes he maximized his opportunities to show he’s a next-level player.

“When I look back on it, coming back was a good decision for me,” he said. “I feel like I’ve improved on things and gotten better at things, and that was kind of the main focus for me this offseason was getting better at some things. I think I’ve done that, and I set myself up for a good opportunity. That’s all I can ask for.”

He could get one more in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual college all-star game that will be played Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. McFadden said he has received an invite but that he’s deciding whether or not to play. He was not on the game’s list of players who have accepted their invites as of Wednesday morning.