Nice honors for Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence collected a couple of nice honors this week.

The former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive tackle was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team, announced by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday.

Players voted for those with the most impact during the season at their own position, as well as those they line up against, and Lawrence was selected first-team Players’ All-Pro. Lawrence was named to PFF’s 2022 NFL All-Pro Team this week as well. “Lawrence was one of the most quietly dominant defenders in the league this season,” PFF wrote. “While several interior linemen had career years, Lawrence was one of only a few that did not tail off or allow an injury to derail his production. He finished with 63 total pressures and 38 defensive stops — both new career highs.” In his fourth season with the Giants after being selected by the franchise in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence also has 68 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, three passes defended and two forced fumbles — all career highs. Lawrence was also selected as a Pro Bowl reserve this year.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

