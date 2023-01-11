Nuk on the move this offseason?

Could a former Clemson star wideout in the NFL be on the move this offseason?

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to a report from theScore’s Jordan Schultz on Tuesday.

Hopkins, who has two years and $34.36 million remaining on his contract, is expected to ask for a new deal according to Schultz. Hopkins reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to give his approval for any deal.

The Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a 4-13 season, while they announced Monday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped down to focus on his health. Per Schultz, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill plans to express the idea of trading Hopkins to candidates for the GM position.

After serving a six-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games.

The five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. DHop has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates. My story, via @theScore: https://t.co/xX8NHkULYH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 10, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

