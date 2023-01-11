Peach State QB: Future Clemson offer would ‘play a huge part’ in recruitment

After camping at Clemson last summer, and making his first-ever gameday visit to Death Valley during the season, a standout young signal-caller from the Peach State is looking to get back on campus in the not-too-distant future.

Cass High School (Cartersville, Ga.) quarterback Brodie McWhorter – a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising sophomore in the 2026 class – is eyeing a return trip to Tiger Town this offseason.

“I plan on getting back sometime this spring for another visit,” he told The Clemson Insider.

McWhorter was able to take in the environment at Death Valley for the first time this past October when he made an unofficial visit for the Tigers’ top-10 showdown against NC State.

“What stands out to me the most about my recent visit is the atmosphere in Death Valley, the place was electric the whole game,” he said, reflecting on the experience.

McWhorter, who is getting early interest from schools such as Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia along with Clemson, served as the starting quarterback for his school’s varsity team as a freshman in 2022.

A first-team all-region selection and honorable mention all-state performer, he passed for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for five more scores.

“Season went great,” he said. “I helped lead my team to their first-ever playoff win in school history, so that moment was special.”

“Looking forward to next season already to make even more history!” he added.

McWhorter participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp from June 10-12 last year and drew positive reviews regarding his camp performance from offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and the Tigers’ staff.

“The feedback I received from the coaches is they like how calm I am as a quarterback for my age,” he said. “Coach Streeter told me how impressed he was for my arm strength and accuracy. They want me to keep coming back to keep building a relationship because they don’t offer freshmen, which I understand.”

It’s really early in the recruiting process for McWhorter, but what would an offer from Swinney’s program in the future mean to him?

“If Clemson were to pull the trigger on an offer down the road, it would definitely play a huge part in my recruitment!” he said. “The success QBs have under Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter is great.”

