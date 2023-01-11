Son of former Clemson signee announces offer from Tigers

An in-state prospect in the class of 2024 reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Aiken (S.C.) High School wide receiver Braylon Staley announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Staley made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the South Carolina game in late November.

He is the son of former Clemson signee and Mississippi State defensive back Brian Staley.

Although they haven’t talked a whole lot about Clemson, Braylon has heard good things about it from his father.

“My dad was a signee but ended up going to Mississippi State due to being one credit short to enroll,” Braylon told The Clemson Insider recently. “So, we haven’t had conversations that much. He has expressed that it is a great place and the environment is second to none there.”

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, Staley has picked up close to 20 offers since late October.

“I would describe myself as being explosive with great hands!” he told TCI regarding what he feels he can bring to the table for a college team as a receiver. “I would bring a go-getter mindset! Hard-working attitude and intelligence of the game.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!