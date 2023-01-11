Uiagalelei says one last thank you to Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei took to social media Wednesday night with one final thank you to Clemson.

The former Tiger quarterback, who landed at Oregon State as a grad transfer, made a classy gesture on Twitter:

Loving Corvallis & my new teammates and coaches. Excited about the future here and opportunities ahead. Want to say one last thank you to Clemson, my teammates & coaches. I learned a ton during my time there & will value the relationships forever. — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) January 12, 2023

After officially entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, Uiagalelei announced on Christmas Eve that he would be transferring to Oregon State. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Clemson as a junior in 2022, Uiagalelei completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

The former five-star prospect from California completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22. He also recorded 275 career carries for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

