Clemson freshman earns another nice honor

An outstanding Clemson freshman collected another nice accolade this week.

Starting right tackle Blake Miller was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s 2022 Freshman All-America Team, a list of 32 first-year players who had standout seasons.

Miller started all 14 games for Clemson in 2022, and his 989 offensive snaps tied teammate Jordan McFadden for the fourth-most by an offensive tackle in a season in program history. Miller started at right tackle in the season opener vs. Georgia Tech, becoming only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for Clemson since 1944, joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).

The Strongsville, Ohio, native also earned first-team Freshman All-American status from College Football News and Pro Football Focus, and was named College Football Network’s ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year. He earned second-team All-ACC honors by College Football Network.

14 starts. 989 offensive snaps. Still just 18 years old. Congrats to @BlakeMillerOT on collecting Freshman All-America honors from @TheFWAA this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/U14ts4dtJ9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 12, 2023

