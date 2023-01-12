Clemson’s receiver room in need of more playmakers

Comparatively speaking, Clemson’s offense enjoyed a bounceback year in 2022.

One position, though, continued to struggle with consistency. And with multiple veteran receivers leaving the program, the Tigers are in search of more playmakers on the outside heading into the spring.

Joseph Ngata has decided to take his chances with the NFL rather than returning to Clemson for a fifth season, further depleting a position that didn’t have a ton of proven commodities to begin with. Antonio Williams was a late addition to the Tigers’ 2022 signing class, and it’s a good thing Clemson took the former Dutch Fork High standout as Williams led Clemson in receptions (56) and receiving yards (604) en route to freshman All-America honors.

Ngata, who played in all 13 games after dealing with injuries for much of his career, finished with 41 catches for 526 yards, helping the Tigers jump from 103rd nationally in passing offense last season to 66th this season. But Ngata was the only other receiver to be among the Tigers’ top five pass-catchers, and now he’s departing a year after another former five-star signee, Justyn Ross, also took his talent to the NFL. Meanwhile, junior E.J. Williams has transferred after seeing his role decrease significantly in the offense.

With starpower at the position such as Ross, Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Martavis Bryant, Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow just to name a few, Clemson has gained a reputation over the last decade for elite receiver play. But the last two seasons haven’t seen much.

Not since Amari Rogers in 2020 has Clemson had a 1,000-yard receiver. In fact, Williams’ yardage total this season is the leader in that category over the last two years.

Injuries have played their part. Beaux Collins was off to a fast start this season (five touchdown catches in the first six games) before eventually being slowed by a separated shoulder that forced him to shut things down toward the end of the season. But even with a healthy Collins in the fold, the Tigers will need more than two receivers it can count on next season.

And unless Clemson decides to scour the transfer portal for more experience help at the position, it’s going to have to come from relatively youthful options.

The Tigers are high on Cole Turner and Adam Randall, but both just wrapped up their true freshman seasons. Troy Stellato is a promising redshirt freshman wideout, but he’s dealt with injuries that have largely kept him sidelined the past two seasons. Brannon Spector is the most experienced receiver left on the roster for now, but Spector, who’s also dealt with his share of injuries, has just 34 receptions four seasons into his time at Clemson.

Clemson has added some new talent to the receiver room in four-star signees Ronan Hanafin and Noble Johnson as well as in-state products Tyler Brown and Misun Kelly. Hanafin and Johnson are bigger-bodied wideouts that will line up on the outside while Brown and Kelly project in the slot. With the February signing period as well as a post-spring transfer portal window still to come, there’s time to add more receivers to the roster for next season if that’s a direction Dabo Swinney and his staff choose to go.

Regardless of their age or experience level, Clemson needs more playmakers to emerge if the Tigers hope to recapture their game-changing form at the position sooner rather than later.

