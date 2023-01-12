Jags teammate talks about Lawrence's growth from last season

Trevor Lawrence’s turnaround from his first NFL season in 2021, and even the first half of this season, has been remarkable.

After being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and only 12 touchdown passes with a league-high-tying 17 interceptions in 17 games as a rookie. This season, the former Clemson quarterback has shown tremendous improvement, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with only eight picks in 17 games so far.

Lawrence seemed to flip a switch midseason and has caught fire since a loss to the Denver Broncos in London back on Oct. 30, when he threw two interceptions. In nine games since then, he’s thrown only two interceptions to go with 15 touchdown passes while leading the Jaguars to a 7-2 record, the AFC South Division title and a playoff berth.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, who asked Jenkins how Lawrence has grown from what he’s seen with Lawrence in his young career so far.

Jenkins pointed to the experience Lawrence has gained, as well as the fact that he had to learn on the fly as a rookie last season without a leader at the quarterback position or a leader in his head coach to lean on and learn from.

The other quarterbacks on the Jags’ roster last season were Gardner Minshew II, who was traded in August 2021, and C.J. Beathard. While Beathard remains the only other quarterback on the team, the coaching staff is different this season, led by Super Bowl-winning coach and former NFL QB Doug Pederson in place of Urban Meyer, who was fired after Jacksonville’s 2-11 start in 2021.

The difference in Lawrence between this season and last season, in Jenkins’ eyes, is that Lawrence has had somebody to help him get better.

“Just like you just said, he’s grown so much from when I got here last year to now. And one of the things I would probably say contributes to that is the experience,” said Jenkins, who had the strip-sack that led to the Jaguars’ game-winning fumble return for a touchdown in their division-clinching win over the Tennessee Titans last Saturday.

“Unfortunately, Trevor didn’t come into the league with leadership in front of him, at the position or the coach, in my opinion. But I mean that’s hard. The hardest position in the National Football League and come in with no guidance of anything, no veteran to say, ‘Hey don’t make that pass,’ no coaches to be like, ‘This is the read from here to here,’ that’s hard to do. So, you kind of have to just learn everything on the fly as you go, and he’s been on. And when he’s on, he’s on.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs this Saturday in Jacksonville (8:15 p.m., NBC).

What’s the most impressive thing about @Trevorlawrencee ? Teammate (and insanely disruptive game-breaking J-Villain) Rayshawn Jenkins tells it like it is… 👀 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/EMMSQwiZpb — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 12, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

