What They Are Saying: Garrett Riley to Clemson

There was plenty of buzz on social media Thursday with the news that Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator.

Check out some of what they are saying about Riley to Clemson:

We good we good — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) January 12, 2023

Buckle up Clemson. And hold on to all receipts. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 12, 2023

TCU takes another big L this week https://t.co/GkHHde4iHK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 12, 2023

The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated pic.twitter.com/xFOMm0RD4T — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 12, 2023

some of y’all forgot that Coach Swinney didn’t just fall out of the sky and end up where he is. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) January 13, 2023

Cade Klubnik with Garrett Riley at Offensive Coordinator pic.twitter.com/mdeJPJn6Js — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) January 12, 2023

Dabo Swinney went outside the program and hired Brent Venables immediately after their embarassing loss to West Virginia in the 2012 Orange Bowl. We all know how that worked out. Now a decade later — he's doing it again with the Broyles Award winning, 33-year old Garrett Riley pic.twitter.com/S3OKYQUgn0 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 12, 2023

11’wins and Dabo responded by firing his first year OC, and replacing him with Garrett Riley.

I’m so jealous — Marsh Cristobal🤟🏽 (@hurricanesmarsh) January 12, 2023

Garrett Riley to Clemson is a power move by the Tigers. — Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) January 12, 2023

Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley gonna be scary as hell in a Garrett Riley offense — Marsh Cristobal🤟🏽 (@hurricanesmarsh) January 12, 2023

Someone already changed Garrett Riley’s Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/wtU3cIVzr9 — Kevin Durant (@burner0506) January 12, 2023

Garrett Riley reserving all the good plays for Clemson next year instead of calling a single one of them in the National championship is why he’s my guy — teddy (@ejk_28) January 12, 2023

“Dabo is too stubborn and will never hire someone outside of his program culture” pic.twitter.com/kOS07buRkd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 12, 2023

Garrett Riley to Clemson??! Let’s gooooo!!! https://t.co/2k9LhKE64T — Julia Haskins 13News Now (@13JuliaHaskins) January 13, 2023

