Where Clemson finished in ESPN's final CFB power rankings

With bowl season in the books and the 2022-23 college football campaign complete, ESPN released its final power rankings of the season this week.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) just cracked the top 15 of ESPN’s final power rankings, coming in at No. 15 after its 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Orange bowl.

The Tigers, who won their seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons, won at least 10 games for the 12th straight season and won at least 11 games for the eighth time in 11 seasons.

“Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik still has some learning and growing to do as he moves forward as the starter, but there are other problems that must be solved in the offseason, including the offensive line, defensive backfield and how to utilize running back Will Shipley more effectively,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Despite the loss, Clemson did win 11 games for the eighth time in the past 11 years and can call itself ACC champion once again.”

The national champion Georgia Bulldogs, of course, top ESPN’s final power rankings with TCU, Michigan and Ohio State comprising the rest of the top four in that order.

Florida State (No. 10) is the highest-ranked ACC team, rounding out the top 10 behind Tulane (No. 9), Washington (No. 8), Penn State (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 6) and Alabama (No. 5).

Along with Tennessee, the teams that handed the Tigers their losses this season — Notre Dame and South Carolina — are ranked No. 18 and No. 22, respectively.

Pittsburgh (No. 23) is the only ACC team that appeared in ESPN’s final power rankings besides Clemson and FSU.

