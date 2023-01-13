Bad news on a former Tiger in the NFL

Some bad news was reported Friday regarding a former Clemson star receiver in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled former Tiger wideout Mike Williams out of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it looks like his season may be over.

According to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Williams suffered a fracture in his back last Sunday that is expected to sideline him for the next two to three weeks. That means, unless the Chargers make a run to the Super Bowl, Williams’ season is over.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gave a positive update regarding Williams on Monday, telling reporters that he did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back but that his MRI instead showed a contusion. Staley said the Chargers expected him to return to practice this week and that the “indication” at that time was he would be able to play in Saturday’s playoff game.

However, per Thiry, Williams underwent further testing after he didn’t progress this week, and the fracture was discovered. It’s a small non-surgical fracture, according to Thiry.

Williams’ injury on Sunday led to Staley being criticized for playing the team’s starters in a meaningless game against the Denver Broncos that had no impact on the playoff seedings. Williams had to be carted off the field in the second quarter after sustaining the injury.

Williams, who had already missed some time this season due to an ankle injury, has 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

The Chargers have ruled Mike Williams out of Saturdays game. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 13, 2023

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a small non-surgical fracture in his back that was not found in initial X-ray and MRI. After Williams did not progress this week, further tests were ran that revealed the fracture, sources told ESPN. He is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 13, 2023

