Clemson hoops benefiting from new, improved Tyson

Clemson’s historic start to ACC play has been spearheaded in part by one of its veterans taking his game to another level.

The Tigers are benefitting from the return of fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson, who has saved his best for last. Tyson’s career season has helped put Clemson in the thick of the NCAA Tournament at-large picture.

“I just think he’s a very confident young guy,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Clemson (14-3 overall) enters Saturday’s game against No. 24 Duke in first place in the ACC. The Tigers remain the conference’s lone unbeaten after taking care of Louisville on Wednesday, which pushed their league record to 6-0. It marks the first time the Tigers have ever won their first six ACC games.

And Tyson is a big reason why.

Th 6-foot-8, 217-pounder has recorded five consecutive double-doubles. His most impressive during the streak came against NC State on Dec. 30 when Tyson notched career-highs in points (31) and rebounds (15), becoming the first Clemson player since Horace Grant in 1987 to pull off a 30-point, 15-board performance. It continued Wednesday with a game-high 28 points and 11 more rebounds in the Tigers’ 83-70 victory, which extended their longest winning streak of the season to six games.

“He’s the one guy on this team that we really wanted to target, to know where he is at all times, and he gets 28 and 11,” Louisville coach Kenny Payne said afterward. “He lets the game come to him, and he’s efficient. Hell of a player.”

Tyson’s recent tear has him averaging a double-double for the season at 16.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, one of just 16 players in Division I basketball that can make that claim. Both would be career-highs for Tyson should he continue this pace, though Tyson has averaged double-figure points before. He did so just last season when he scored 10 points per game.

Shooting at a 48% clip, including a career-best 44.2% from 3-point range, has resulted in the scoring uptick. But the more staggering jump for Tyson has been his rebounding. He’s pulled down at least 10 boards in seven of his last nine games and has grabbed fewer than five rebounds just once all season.

Maintaining a clean bill of health has helped. Tyson has started and finished all 17 games for the Tigers this season after injuries limited his availability the previous two. He missed eight games late last season with a broken collarbone after a facial fracture kept him out of a handful of games as a junior during the 2020-21 season.

“It’s just hard for your rhythm,” Brownell said. “But he puts in the time. He’s worked unbelievably hard. He’s really a professional with how he goes about it, his approach. We talk to our young guys to watch him and emulate what he’s like day to day because he’s like a grown-up. He really is, and he plays that way.”

Brownell also believes moving Tyson to the wing at times has something to do with the drastic improvement in that area of his game. A power forward by trade, Tyson’s shooting ability and overall athleticism work as a de facto guard on the perimeter when Clemson goes with a bigger lineup, something the Tigers have often utilized for the past month since another forward, Ian Schieffelin, joined the starting five.

“He’s not always having to put his body on another bigger guy,” Brownell said. “He’s able to fly back in there and get some defensive rebounds, and it seems to be happening.”

As for Tyson’s theory, he said he doesn’t know that it’s as complicated as playing a certain number of minutes or logging them at a certain position. He chalked it up more to sheer desire.

But one thing is certain: Clemson is reaping the rewards of a new and improved Tyson.

“I just try to do whatever it takes to help my team win, and if that’s me really hitting the glass hard and trying to get a lot of rebounds, that’s what I’ll try and do,” Tyson said. ‘It just seems that’s been happening a lot lately.

“I don’t really think it’s anything specific. I’m just out there playing my hardest and doing whatever it takes to win.”

