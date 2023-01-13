Swinney comments on Riley's addition to staff

Garrett Riley’s addition to Clemson’s staff as offensive coordinator became official Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued by the school, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney commented on his newest hire, indicating TCU’s former play caller was his top choice for the job. A vacancy for it was created Thursday when Swinney parted ways with longtime assistant Brandon Streeter, who was relieved of his coordinating duties after just one season.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and (wife) Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson family,” Swinney said in a statement. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work, including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season, speaks for itself.

“As I contemplated this change, Garrett was at the top of my list. I am thankful that he shared my belief in Clemson University and our football program, and I am thankful that he wants to be part of our tradition and family. He is a dynamic, young offensive coordinator who will bring a lot of excitement and explosiveness to the Clemson offense.

“I look forward to getting to work and having fun this spring. I am excited to see what we can accomplish with the young quarterbacks and dynamic playmakers we have on our roster here at Clemson and hopefully light up the scoreboard at Death Valley in 2023. I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley, who’s on a three-year contract, will be the Tigers’ third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Streeter was promoted at the end of the 2021 season to replace Tony Elliott, who left then to take his first head coaching job at Virginia.

