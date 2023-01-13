Swinney, Tigers keeping ‘good perspective’ as Clemson starts work on 2023

Clemson’s football program is trying to keep things in perspective as it officially turns the page to 2023.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers are content with what they’ve accomplished the last few seasons.

After a couple of weeks off, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, his returning players and most of the Tigers’ early signees are expected to reconvene today for the first team meeting of the year. Swinney revealed that following Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee on Dec. 30.

“You also have to create the right perspective because, at the end of the day, we’re teachers,” Swinney said then. “We always have an opportunity to teach. Like always, you watch the tape, you apply the lessons and now that the season is over, you’re going to study everything about our season. And we start back over in January.”

The Tigers’ season-ending loss capped the second straight year in which they’ve missed out on the College Football Playoff after six consecutive appearances on the sport’s biggest stage. Yet the 2022 season also saw Clemson recapture its spot atop the ACC and win double-digit games for the 12th consecutive season.

While some question whether or not Swinney’s program can be the same juggernaut it was the previous decade when the Tigers made four national championship game appearances and won two of them, Clemson’s veteran coach isn’t one of them. In fact, Swinney recently predicted that the Tigers will return to the top of the college football mountain sooner rather than later.

With another top-10 class in the fold, Clemson is still recruiting at a high level despite the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities changing the landscape of the sport. Swinney said getting back to winning big will require accomplishing all five of the program’s fixed goals every year, something the Tigers didn’t do this season.

Clemson won the opener over Georgia Tech, won the ACC’s Atlantic Division in the last year of its existence and won the conference for the seventh time in eight years, but the Tigers missed out on the state championship after falling to South Carolina for the first time since 2014. And the Orange Bowl setback meant Clemson didn’t win the closer either, making for the third time in the last four seasons the Tigers have ended with a loss.

“We hit three out of our five goals this season,” Swinney said. “If you hit five out of five, we win the national championship. So we’ll get back to work and see if we can have a better year next year and see if we can keep getting better.”

Swinney has already made one significant change ahead of next season. The Tigers are set to usher in a new era on offense under the direction of first-year coordinator Garrett Riley, who directed a top-10 scoring offense this season in the same capacity at TCU. Riley, whose hire is expected to be approved by Clemson’s board of trustees later today, would replace Brandon Streeter, who was fired Thursday after just one season as the Tigers’ play caller.

And if Riley doubles as Clemson’s quarterbacks coach the way he did at TCU, he’ll be tutoring the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signal caller, Cade Klubnik, who took over as the starter for the bowl game with D.J. Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State. Clemson is losing some other significant contributors, including star defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and KJ Henry, linebacker Trenton Simpson and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden. Yet the Tigers are in line to return more than half of their starters on both sides of the ball.

February’s signing day is still looming as is a post-spring transfer portal window that will provide more opportunities to add further reinforcements to the roster as Clemson tries to regain its status as one of college football’s elite. But Swinney, whose teams have won right at 80% of their games to start this decade (31-8), doesn’t want his program to take for granted the success it continues to have along the way.

“You just try to keep (the players) together, be honest and keep a good perspective,” Swinney said.