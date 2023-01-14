Brevin Galloway finding his groove

Littlejohn Coliseum was electric Wednesday night as the Clemson Tigers took on the Louisville Cardinals. Following a nailbiter of a win last Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Tigers were looking to continue their streak and remain undefeated in ACC play.

Clemson remained undefeated after defeating Louisville 83-70. Hunter Tyson shined Wednesday night, as he was 9 of 14 from the floor, with 11 rebounds and 28 points. In his postgame press conference, Tyson attested to all his teammates that help him be in the right place at the right time.

“When you have such dynamic guards like we have, Chase Hunter… Brevin Galloway, there are a lot of times where I just find myself with an open shot and I didn’t have to do any of the work,” Tyson said Wednesday.

Galloway, the transfer graduate student, is a new face for the Tigers this season, but the team is already able to see the impact he has made. Galloway started out strong with four straight double-figure point games. He hit a little bit of a slump in the next six games, only scoring double figures in two of the games, and in the narrow victory over Towson had 0 points in the 25 minutes he played.

The Anderson native seems to have settled down and hit his groove. Wednesday night was Galloway’s third game in a row with double figure points, a mark that he has reached in six of his last seven games since that scoreless outing against Towson.

Ever since his arrival, Galloway has been wanting to “show the world” what he can do, and he is doing just that in Clemson.

Galloway and the Tigers return to action Saturday when the Duke Blue Devils come to town. Tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum is at 5 p.m, and the game will be televised on ACC Network.

