Clemson hoops gets biggest opportunity yet against Duke

Clemson’s men’s basketball team has taken advantage of its chances so far in ACC play, but none so far has been bigger than what awaits the Tigers today.

Clemson will try to keep its unbeaten start to league play going when No. 24 Duke visits Littlejohn Coliseum for a 5 p.m. tip. The Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) will take a six-game winning streak and three Quad 1 wins into the matchup. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2) are ranked 23rd in the updated NET rankings, the highest of any opponent the Tigers have played to this point.

“I think, for us, we’re just looking at it as another game,” Clemson point guard Chase Hunter said. “We’re not looking at them no different than Louisville. We’re just worried about us. We’re going to game plan and get ready for them.”

Of course, Duke looks a little different on the bench these days. Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski retired after last season and has been replaced by one of his former players and assistants, Jon Scheyer. It will mark the first time a Duke team hasn’t been led into Littlejohn by Coach K since the 1970s.

But Clemson coach Brad Brownell said he isn’t expecting much of a difference in the way Duke plays under Krzyzewski’s 35-year-old successor.

“Probably run a few more plays just watching them, and I haven’t watched them a lot,” Brownell said. “But beyond that, no. They’re still going to be very competitive, they’re going to be organized, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to play the right way.”

The Blue Devils also still have their share of blue-chip talent. Five-star freshman center Kyle Filipowski leads Duke in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.9). Junior point guard Jeremy Roach is another double-figure scorer who’s dishing out nearly three assists per game, though the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has been dealing with a toe injury that’s kept him out of Duke’s last couple of games.

Freshmen forwards Mark Mitchell (9.8 points) and Dariq Whitehead (8.6) are also contributing productive minutes for the Blue Devils, who are fresh off a midweek win over Pitt.

“You’re going to have your hands full,” Brownell said. “They’re going to have elite players.”

Clemson will counter with four players averaging double figures, including senior forward Hunter Tyson, who’s averaging a double-double for the season. Brownell knows the Tigers will need to keep playing a good brand of basketball if they hope to pick up their first home win over Duke since 2020.

“We’ll have to play extremely well to win,” Brownell said.

