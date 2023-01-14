Former Tiger in the NFL hands out Super Bowl surprise

A former Clemson player in the NFL had a super surprise for a local business owner.

Former Tiger and longtime Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley toured the new Grounds of Grace coffee shop and surprised the organization’s founder, Ron Armstrong, with a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to thank him for his years of service and commitment to the Jacksonville community.

Grounds of GRACE is a ministry that supports the non-profit Sponsored by GRACE, which helps release children from poverty by meeting the physical needs, sharing the gospel and connecting them with a local faith family.

It’s an organization near and dear to Shatley, who in December was named the Jaguars’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Check out the cool video of his surprise below:

