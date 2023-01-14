Hall, Galloway lead Clemson hoops to signature win over Duke

Clemson’s men’s basketball team on Saturday added another gold star to the postseason resume it’s building.

And it’s the brightest so far.

PJ Hall scored a season-high 26 points, Brevin Galloway added 17, and Clemson held off Duke for a 72-64 win Saturday. With a capacity crowd looking on inside Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers ran their winning streak to seven games, remained the lone unbeaten in ACC play and picked up their best win to this point, which came with a court-storming afterward.

“That was a crazy moment,” Galloway said.

Duke, which got 18 points from freshman big Kyle Filipowski, came in at No. 23 in the NET rankings, giving Clemson its fourth Quad 1 victory of the season. It’s also the first time in program history the Tigers have won their first seven games in league play, and Clemson’s first win over Duke since 2020 avenged a sweep at the hands of the Blue Devils last season, including an 18-point home loss last February.

“When we got our tails handed to us last year when we were down a guy and fighting to play every game with injuries, we get kind of beat into the dirt a little bit,” Hall recalled of that loss. “And we’ve got (Duke fans) in our own arena chanting, ‘Let’s go Duke.’ So it felt pretty good to have this place packed out and kind of shove it back in their face.”

But nothing about it was easy.

The ACC’s top 3-point shooting went just 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, but Galloway’s go-ahead trey ball with less than 7 minutes left came as part of a 7-0 run that put Clemson (15-3, 7-0 ACC) up by two possessions. Duke (13-5, 4-3) got within a point in the final minutes before Clemson answered with a 7-0 spurt, and the Tigers salted away the victory by making five of their six free throws in the final minute.

Galloway’s point total was also a season-high, surpassing the 15 he scored against USC Upstate back in November. The Boston College transfer scored 12 of his points in the second half, and the Tigers needed all of it to offset an off day by Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson, whose string of five straight double-doubles ended. Clemson’s top two scorers coming in combined for just 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

“I feel like that’s when I play the best is whenever the crowd is packed, students are there and the fans are into it,” Galloway said. “I feel like that’s when you’ve got to show up, and those are the moments I like. I love the cameras. I love the lights. I felt like it was just perfect for me.”

Ian Schieffelin contributed a little bit of everything for the Tigers, finishing with six points, six assists and eight rebounds. A fast start from Hall also helped.

After scoring all 10 of his points against Louisville in the second half three days earlier, the Tigers’ junior big scored 18 of his points in the first 18 minutes Saturday. But with Duke staying in Tyson’s hip pocket early – Clemson’s leading scorer got off just two shots as part of a scoreless first half – the rest of the Tigers mustered just 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

“We felt like he was the key,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said of Tyson. “He’s been playing at as high of a level as anybody in our league, but other guys stepped up. Give Galloway credit, and we know what kind of player Hall is.

“They really got to our paint and to the rim, and that’s something we need to address.”

Duke was without point guard Jeremy Roach (foot) for the third straight game. But with nine early points from Filopowski, the Blue Devils used a 15-2 run to take a 30-22 lead with less than 3 minutes left in the half. A 3-pointer from Galloway followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play from Hall helped Clemson take some momentum back with an 8-2 spurt of its own.

But Galloway was called for a foul on Jaylen Blakes’ 3-point attempt with just 2 seconds left. Blakes sank two of his three free throws to send Duke to the half with a 34-30 advantage.

Duke stretched its lead to as many as eight early in the second half, but Clemson eventually clamped down. The Tigers limited Duke to 38% shooting, including just a 30.8% clip in the second half. The Blue Devils missed 12 of their last 13 shots and each of their last six while Clemson also forced three of Duke’s 11 turnovers in the final 3 minutes and change.

And with their attacking mentality, the Tigers took control down the stretch. Hall made 10 of his 16 shots to help Clemson score 42 of its points in the paint, and the Tigers’ last three buckets came on layups that gave them a nine-point lead with 1:25 left.

“We try to figure out how we’re being played and play accordingly,” Brownell said. “I talk to my team all the time that you’ve got to make the right play. Read the game and make the right play.

“I think we have a team that is unselfish, so they’re willing to do what’s necessary to win.”

Next up for Clemson is a trip Tuesday to Wake Forest, a team the Tigers beat by 20 in their first matchup on Dec. 2.

