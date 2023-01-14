Lawrence and Etienne lead massive comeback win

What a tale of two halves it was. Down 27-0 to the Las Angeles Chargers Trevor Lawrence and the Jags came all the way back to win the game on a 36 yard field goal as time expired.

Lawrence had arguable one of the worst halves in NFL history. He threw three interceptions in the first quarter and added another in the second.

Most teams would have just packed it in and gone home but not Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Jacksonville drove down and scored as time expired in the 2nd quarter on a Lawrence 9 yard touchdown pass. Going into the half the Chargers led 27-7.

The Jags then proceeded to score every time they touched the ball in the second half.

Lawrence finished the game 28/47 with 288 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Travis Etienne also had a heck of a game overall. He finished with 20 carries for 109 yards including a huge 25 yard run on a 4th and 1 on the final drive of the game. That run not only kept the drive going, it all but sealed the game setting up Jacksonville well within field goal range.

Not bad for your first NFL playoff game.

#DUUUVAL INCREDIBLE COMEBACK! Trevor Lawrence and the @Jaguars take down the Chargers at home and are heading to the divisional round!!!! 😱🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/eaTqZR6BeF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

We just had to keep it interesting… WILLIAM TREVOR LAWRENCE nvr forget the name 😭 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence in the first half:

😬 10-24

😬 77 yards

😬 1 touchdown-4 interceptions

😬 24.5 passer rating Trevor Lawrence in the second half:

🔥 18-23

🔥 211 yards

🔥 3 touchdowns-0 interceptions

🔥 144.5 passer rating pic.twitter.com/F5LiOx3nPI — PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2023

Tonight, Trevor Lawrence had 3 interceptions in the 1st quarter. The Jaguars were down 27-0 in the 2nd quarter. Jacksonville just stormed back all the way back to eliminate the Chargers — 31-30. pic.twitter.com/ha3Pqs67eo — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 15, 2023

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.