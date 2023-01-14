Lawrence and Etienne lead massive comeback win

Lawrence and Etienne lead massive comeback win

Football

Lawrence and Etienne lead massive comeback win

By January 14, 2023 11:52 pm

By |

What a tale of two halves it was. Down 27-0 to the Las Angeles Chargers Trevor Lawrence and the Jags came all the way back to win the game on a 36 yard field goal as time expired.

Lawrence had arguable one of the worst halves in NFL history. He threw three interceptions in the first quarter and added another in the second.

Most teams would have just packed it in and gone home but not Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Jacksonville drove down and scored as time expired in the 2nd quarter on a Lawrence 9 yard touchdown pass. Going into the half the Chargers led 27-7.

The Jags then proceeded to score every time they touched the ball in the second half.

Lawrence finished the game 28/47 with 288 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Travis Etienne also had a heck of a game overall. He finished with 20 carries for 109 yards including a huge 25 yard run on a 4th and 1 on the final drive of the game. That run not only kept the drive going, it all but sealed the game setting up Jacksonville well within field goal range.

Not bad for your first NFL playoff game.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

Littlejohn Coliseum was electric Wednesday night as the Clemson Tigers took on the Louisville Cardinals. Following a nailbiter of a win last Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Tigers were looking to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home