Opportunity at Clemson 'simply too good' for Riley to pass up

It’s official.

Clemson officially has its new offensive coordinator, as the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met late Friday afternoon and approved the contract of Garrett Riley as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

In a news release issued by the school, Riley commented on coming to Clemson and joining Dabo Swinney’s staff.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” he said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

A vacancy for Riley’s position was created Thursday when Swinney parted ways with longtime assistant Brandon Streeter, who was relieved of his coordinating duties after just one season.

One of the top young assistants in the sport, Riley has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator, first calling plays for Sonny Dykes at SMU before following Dykes to TCU this season. At just 33 years old, Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Riley took a moment to thank Dykes, as well as the players, staff and fans at TCU.

“What we were able to accomplish last season created a lifetime of memories for me and my family,” Riley said, “and I am so thankful for the hard work and dedication of everyone at TCU to make our 2022 season possible.”

Riley’s TCU offense finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game). TCU also ranked 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3) and 39th in passing (26.17). Under Riley’s tutelage, TCU quarterback Max Duggan also won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top signal caller.

Now, he’s ready to get started at Clemson and get to work with the Tigers’ offense.

“I cannot wait to get to work with the talented players and staff already in place here at Clemson and help attract more of the nation’s best in the coming years,” Riley said. “As I know Coach Swinney has said previously, the best is always yet to come, and I can’t wait to work with our group to hopefully see that message come to fruition in Death Valley and beyond this fall.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

