Priority CB target gives the latest ahead of elite junior day visit

Clemson recently made the cut for a priority cornerback target who will be back on campus in a couple of weeks.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Omillio Agard narrowed down his list of favorites last month, naming Clemson among his top five schools along with Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Agard, who gave the latest on his recruitment and much more ahead of his upcoming elite junior day visit to Clemson later this month.

Things are still status quo with Agard – a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class with more than two dozen offers – as far as his top schools go.

“Everything is the same. Still the top five,” he told TCI this week. “But as I cut my list down and get closer to the commitment date, it’s getting more stressful. So, I can say that. But yeah, I’m still true to that top five and those are the schools that I see myself at.”

Agard, who expects to commit in July or August ahead of his senior season, explained to TCI why he included Dabo Swinney’s program — which has been recruiting him for quite some time — in his top five.

“Everybody has great facilities and great coaches and everything. Everybody has the same thing,” he said. “But it all comes down to where you want to be, who do you want to be close by, who’s going to develop you for the next level, which is the NFL, where I want to be, who’s going to develop you as a man, and the culture – and Clemson has all of that. So, I love Clemson. The relationship is three years strong, so we’re just going to keep pushing for longer and longer until my commitment date. But yeah, I love Clemson, Coach (Mike) Reed, Coach Swinney.”

Speaking of Reed, Agard’s primary recruiter, Agard has developed a strong relationship with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach over the course of the recruiting process.

“Me and Coach Reed talk weekly, about three times a week,” Agard said. “Every day, whenever we feel like texting each other, we just text each other and I always answer him, he always answers me. We just talk about the junior day and getting set for my official visit that’s coming in this spring or summer, and we just talk about football and family and who we are as people. Just building that bond.”

Agard received an offer from Clemson last June after competing at the Swinney Camp, then returned to campus in September for the Louisiana Tech game.

The 6-foot, 173-pound junior will be back in town for the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 28 and spoke about what he hopes to get out of the visit.

“When I go to Clemson, I really want to question the coaches this time around and have a lot more questions because you’re really getting closer to (a commitment decision),” he said. “So, I really want to ask them a lot of questions and get the best out of everybody and everything there.”

The weekend before he travels to Clemson, Agard will attend Penn State’s junior day Jan. 21. Right now, that visit and the one to Clemson are the only trips he has planned.

“So far,” he said. “Me and my parents are trying to get to at least one more school in my top five.”

What will be important to Agard when he commits to his school of choice this summer before his senior season?

“I’ll say the thing that I look for in the next level is to be the best man and best football player I can be for the next level or whatever I choose to do in my life, and who I would feel most comfortable around me,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Agard, a four-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 82 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals. That service considers him the No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 2 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

