Swinney sends clear message with swift action, big investment

Before this week, Dabo Swinney had five coaches on his staff that either played for him or played for Clemson before he took over the program 15 years ago. Two other assistants were teammates of his in college.

That’s how the narrative has formed.

Swinney is loyal to his guys. When Clemson’s veteran coach suddenly found himself with two high-profile vacancies on his staff following the departures of coordinators Brent Venables and Tony Elliott after the 2021 season – one in which the Tigers came crashing down from their six-year College Football Playoff perch – Swinney opted to promote from within, giving those jobs to his quarterbacks coach (Brandon Streeter) and an off-field defensive assistant (Wesley Goodwin).

That was good enough to win the ACC again after a one-year absence from the conference title game, but the Tigers lost three times for the second straight season and watched the CFP from home once again. The prevailing thought outside the Tigers’ program was that Swinney might be loyal to a fault. He’s too stubborn, they said. He won’t make the kind of moves required to get Clemson back to being one of the sport’s elite, they said.

They can’t say that anymore.

Swinney showed this week that loyalty won’t get in the way of trying to win at the highest level. He made the decision less than two weeks following the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss to part ways with Streeter, a former Clemson quarterback who’s been part of his staff for the last eight seasons, in order to bring in one of the nation’s hottest up-and-comers in the coaching industry to try to fix an offense that, for the better part of two seasons, has been the Tigers’ Achilles heel.

And it didn’t come cheap.

Garrett Riley is Clemson’s new play caller. That became official Friday when a three-year contract for the former TCU play caller was approved by the school’s board of trustees. The annual value of that contract? A cool $1.75 million.

To put that kind of salary into perspective, had Riley been earning that this season, it would’ve been the sixth-highest among all FBS assistant coaches, according to USA Today. It’s nearly double what Streeter was making ($925,000) and is more than double what Goodwin made ($850,000) this season.

Riley’s stock is soaring. The 33-year-old brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley has only been an offensive coordinator for three seasons (two at SMU, one at TCU), but his offenses have never averaged less than 38.4 points in a season. Swinney likely knew that Clemson wouldn’t be Riley’s only suitor, so he ponied up and did what it took to grab the reigning Broyles Award winner before anyone else could.

Now that Swinney has his man, can Riley replicate his recent success and turn Clemson’s offense back into a playoff-caliber group? While history, albeit brief, is an indication that he can, time will tell. Riley has to get the holdovers from the staff caught up to speed with his system and figure out how to best utilize his new personnel, which includes former five-star signee Cade Klubnik at quarterback.

But Swinney sent a message loud and clear to the rest of the college football world this week that it won’t be for a lack of trying.

