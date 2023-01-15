'A great day': Brownell reflects on milestone moment

Brad Brownell was already the winningest coach in Clemson men’s basketball history. Now he’s reached another milestone.

The Tigers’ victory over Duke on Saturday was Brownell’s 400th of his head coaching career. The 54-year-old has accumulated those victories over 21 seasons as a head coach, including the last 13 at Clemson. He’s got an all-time winning percentage of 61.2%.

Brownell said reaching the mark is a reminder of just how hard it is to win in what can be a volatile business.

“I do think it’s fairly significant from the standpoint of longevity in the progression,” Brownell said. “It’s a hard profession, so I’m proud of that. I think you’ve got to have some consistency. I think you have to have a real program to be able to be a coach for 20-plus years. You’ve got to be doing things the right way in a lot of areas, and there have been some folks not doing it that way at this level. So I’m very proud of all of that, and I’m very proud of all the players I’ve coached and the great assistant coaches that have worked with me. It’s all a reflection on them and what they do.”

It all started for Brownell two decades ago when his UNC Wilmington team beat UT-San Antonio in November 2002, giving him his first win as a head coach. He coached UNCW for four years before taking over Wright State’s program, where he went 49-21 in four seasons before landing the Clemson job in 2010.

He’s won at least 20 games in 10 of his seasons as a head coach with six trips to the NCAA Tournament, and he could be on his way to adding to those numbers this season. The win over the Blue Devils in front of a capacity crowd inside Littlejohn Coliseum improved the Tigers to 15-3 overall and kept them as the ACC’s lone unbeaten at 7-0 in league play, marking the first time in program history Clemson has won its first seven ACC games in a season.

“A great day in Littlejohn,” Brownell said.

Brownell and his team will try to add to their win totals Tuesday when Clemson travels to Wake Forest.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

