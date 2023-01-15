Brownell explains why he wasn't thrilled with Clemson's court storming

Clemson’s most high-profile basketball win of the season came with a traditional celebration.

As the final second ticked off the clock on the Tigers’ win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday, many observers in the lower level of a sold-out Littlejohn Coliseum poured out onto the court. Not only did the win continue the best start to ACC play in program history for Clemson, but it was just the Tigers’ second win in their last nine meetings with one of the sport’s blueblood programs. It was also Clemson’s first win this season over a ranked team.

“The environment was unbelievable,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We’ve had this in other years that I’ve been here, but when Littlejohn is full like this, I think it’s one of the best places in the league to play. The crowd is on you. There’s great interaction. And obviously part of it is our responsibility to have a good team and to keep people excited.”

Brownell said he wasn’t surprised by the court storming given the lack of success the Tigers have had historically against a program the caliber of Duke’s. Asked if he was excited to see it, Brownell didn’t go that far.

“It was fine,” Brownell said. “If that’s what they want to do, that’s great. I want our students to have a great experience at Clemson and enjoy everything about it. I’d rather wait until we do something bigger, but that was fine. It was good.

Later asked if he doesn’t view beating Duke as a big deal, Brownell said he “absolutely” does. Brownell went on to explain, though, that his program isn’t trying to win just one marquee game in mid-January.

Not only are the Tigers vying for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in Brownell’s 13 seasons at the helm, but they’re also in the hunt for their first regular-season ACC championship since 1990. Seven games in, Clemson owns a two-game lead in the league standings as the last unbeaten in conference play.

With 13 more regular-season games left, the Tigers will try to keep that momentum going Tuesday with a trip to Wake Forest, a team they beat by 20 in the teams’ first matchup on Dec. 2.

“There are a lot of good teams in our league, and we don’t storm the court for all of them. We’ve stormed the court for a few here,” Brownell said. “Obviously we’re trying to get to that next level as a program, so the next level for us is to continue to do those things. We have to see ourselves in a different light and, trying to do that, you’ve got to view yourself as becoming more equal with some of the peers.

“I’ve told folks – and I got criticized at the beginning of the offseason and the beginning of this season – that we’re a better program than people have given us credit for. We’re fifth in wins in the ACC in the last five and a half years. That’s pretty good. Most people would not have guessed that. I guarantee you most of you (in the media) would not have guessed it. We don’t get a lot of credit, and that’s fine. We don’t go to the (NCAA) tournament every year. Very few people do. But we’re usually somewhere in that middle. And I think we have respect from the coaches and the programs in this league because when you play us, you feel us.

“Now do we want to do better and take the next step? We do. But it’s a whole process. It’s a university process. It’s not just one coach. You’ve got to have your whole university behind you if you want to be at the top of the basketball chain just like a lot of the bluebloods are. They have their full university support in everything they do. We’re trying to get to that point. We’re building, but we have to earn that as a program. And I have to do a good job as a coach to try to get to those points. But if we’re going to see ourselves as equal, we can’t be that excited just about beating one team. It has to be about beating all 14 or 15, and that’s hard.”

Brownell said in the offseason he felt like there’s been more commitment from the university in recent years in its support of the basketball program, adding he didn’t feel like there was anything “drastic” that he still needed from the administration to turn his program into a more consistent winner.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

