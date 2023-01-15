Etienne's clutch fourth-down run seals Jaguars' comeback

Trevor Lawrence is getting praised all over social media after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history, and rightfully so.

But another former Tiger made arguably the play of the game Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Travis Etienne, on fourth-and-1, with the season on the line and less than two minutes left in the game, broke off a 25-yard run to not only keep the drive alive, but also put the Jags well within field goal range.

Etienne had a solid night overall, racking up 20 carries for 109 yards — none bigger than his final carry of the night that set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

TRAVIS ETIENNE JR. ON FOURTH DOWN WOW 😱pic.twitter.com/SSNDaqvdSR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Travis Etienne (25-yd run) On 4th & inches, the Jaguars offense lined up with three players in the backfield. It was the 6th time an offense has lined up with three players in the backfield on fourth down. The Jaguars accounted for half of them.#LACvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/1lzFBiqrEX — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 15, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

