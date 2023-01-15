Lawrence, Etienne discuss historic playoff comeback

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne helped the Jacksonville Jaguars complete a comeback for the ages Saturday night, rallying from a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The 27-point comeback marks the largest in franchise history and the third largest in playoff history.

After throwing four interceptions in the first half, including three in the first quarter, Lawrence responded with four touchdown passes, three of which came in the second half.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick led the game-winning drive, highlighted by Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play that set up the deciding 36-yard field goal as time expired.

Lawrence finished the game 28-of-47 for 288 yards and four touchdowns, while Etienne racked up 20 carries for 109 yards.

After the epic victory, Lawrence and Etienne shed light on how the Jags were able to overcome a 27-point deficit and described the mental toughness it took to turn things around after halftime.

Check out their postgame interview with NBC’s Kaylee Hartung below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

