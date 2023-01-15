National writer: 'This is a key year for Dabo Swinney and Clemson football'

This national outlet recently released its postseason ranking of every team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, as well as its way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) finished at No. 14 in the final CBS Sports 131, the outlet’s comprehensive ranking of all 131 FBS team. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 11 in the CBS Sports 131 before their 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Florida State (10-3, 5-3 ACC) is the highest-ranked ACC team, moving up from No. 13 to No. 10 in the CBS Sports 131 after a 35-32 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Meanwhile, Clemson is ranked No. 9 in CBS Sports’ way-too-early 2023 top 25, while Florida State is No. 14.

“This is a key year for Dabo Swinney and Clemson football,” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote. “Sure, the Tigers have won at least 10 games for 12 consecutive seasons, but missing the CFP in 2023 would mark three years in a row without a Football Four berth. The at-times messy transition to Cade Klubnik looks to have settled the offense. It’s going to be tough replacing tackle Bryan Bresee and end Myles Murphy on defense. Miami and South Carolina are on the road, but can the Tigers win another ACC title? Florida State will have a say.”

North Carolina is the only other ACC team besides Clemson and FSU to appear in CBS Sports’ way-too-early top 25, coming in at No. 20.

Clemson ended the 2022 season ranked No. 12 in the final Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the final AP Top 25.

