Saturdays are for the boys

Saturdays are for the boys

Football

Saturdays are for the boys

By January 15, 2023 9:16 am

By |

With last night’s incredible comeback from 27 down, former Tiger Trevor Lawrence kept his incredible streak of never losing on a Saturday alive.

In his career, Lawrence has never lost on a Saturday, ever. Not in high school, at Clemson or in the NFL.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home