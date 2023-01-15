Saturdays are for the boys

With last night’s incredible comeback from 27 down, former Tiger Trevor Lawrence kept his incredible streak of never losing on a Saturday alive.

In his career, Lawrence has never lost on a Saturday, ever. Not in high school, at Clemson or in the NFL.

