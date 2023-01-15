What They Are Saying: Lawrence's first playoff win after first half disaster

After four interceptions it looked like Lawrence was heading for a long offseason and plenty of questions about his play. Not so fast. Lawrence changed the narrative leading Jacksonville to an amazing comeback win over the Chargers.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Lawrence’s first playoff win.

We just had to keep it interesting… WILLIAM TREVOR LAWRENCE nvr forget the name 😭 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence GREW UP in the fire tonight. Threw 4 first half INTs with 3 in the 1st Quarter. Was down 27-0 and DID NOT FREAK OUT. Threw a TD before the half then came out in the 2nd half and threw 3 more TDs to CLAW his team all the way back to WIN THE GAME. TREMENDOUS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 15, 2023

What a second-half comeback for Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. Holy cow, though, what a play-call. pic.twitter.com/PTLigs5ZMB — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) January 15, 2023

“I’m just speechless seeing what belief can do,”@Trevorlawrencee The scoreboard should never influence the amount of effort, trust and belief your team has in each other. pic.twitter.com/01BUnklVgC — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) January 15, 2023

Four first half INTs. Followed by four TD passes. Incredible bounce back from @TrevorLawrencee. #SuperWildCard pic.twitter.com/M8ETCtEuFO — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence in the first half:

😬 10-24

😬 77 yards

😬 1 touchdown-4 interceptions

😬 24.5 passer rating Trevor Lawrence in the second half:

🔥 18-23

🔥 211 yards

🔥 3 touchdowns-0 interceptions

🔥 144.5 passer rating pic.twitter.com/F5LiOx3nPI — PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence tonight… 😬 First half: 77 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INT 🔥 Second half: 211 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT Never stopped fighting 😤💯 pic.twitter.com/4z76HipJuW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2023

“You couldn’t write a crazier script.” Trevor Lawrence on the unbelievable comeback win! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/eS22q7eNlB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence's FOURTH TD of the night 👀 Jags outscoring the Chargers 21-3 in the 2nd half (via @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/mp0EOd7dcE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2023

Trevor Lawrence showed how important it is to play one play at a time. Never blinked after a poor first half. Brilliant comeback! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) January 15, 2023

Doug Pederson Is Proud Of Trevor Lawrence What A Comeback 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JUuQDksiA2 — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 15, 2023

#DUUUVAL INCREDIBLE COMEBACK! Trevor Lawrence and the @Jaguars take down the Chargers at home and are heading to the divisional round!!!! 😱🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/eaTqZR6BeF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

