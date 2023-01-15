Wilkins in middle of playoff skirmish

Things got heated in the first half of an NFL playoff game Sunday featuring a pair of division rivals, and former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins was in the middle of it.

During the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, the Dolphins forced a turnover when cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Downfield, there was a skirmish between players from the two teams. Wilkins bumped into Allen on the play, and Allen shoved Wilkins before they continued getting into it. Center Mitch Morse and several other Bills players then ran up to Wilkins and brought him to the ground.

The scuffle resulted in offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties for Wilkins and Morse, and the Dolphins began their next drive at the Bills’ 48-yard line. The Dolphins got a field goal on the drive to cut their deficit to 17-6 and later added another field goal, as well as a touchdown and two-point conversion, to tie the game at 17 before the Bills kicked a field goal to take a 20-17 lead at the half.

Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins getting into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/qwP426Nh1S — PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2023

Things are getting chippy as Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins go at it after the interception 👀pic.twitter.com/hHWfH2asft — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

Some pushing and shoving between Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins 😮 🎥: @NFLonCBSpic.twitter.com/0eCTdT3Xxf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

