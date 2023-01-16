Clemson cracks top 25

The Clemson men’s basketball team has cracked the top 25 for the first time in a couple of seasons.
The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
It marks Clemson’s first ranking in the men’s hoops AP Poll since January 2021, when the Tigers were ranked No. 20.
The Tigers also appeared in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 19 as well.
Clemson is coming off home wins over Louisville and then-No. 24 Duke last week, which pushed the Tigers’ program-best start in ACC play to 7-0.
The win for Clemson over Duke was the Tigers’ first over the Blue Devils since 2020 and helped secure head coach Brad Brownell’s 400th victory of his career.
Clemson returns to the floor on Tuesday when it travels to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who the Tigers beat earlier this season, 77-57, in Littlejohn. Tip time is set for 9 p.m. on RSN.
You can see the full AP Top 25 college basketball poll, as well as the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, below:
AP Top 25:
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|POINTS
|1
|
|
Houston (17-1)
American Athletic
|
–
|1,460 (34)
|2
|
|
Kansas (16-1)
Big 12
|
–
|1,446 (23)
|3
|
|
Purdue (16-1)
Big Ten
|
–
|1,382 (3)
|
|4
|
|
Alabama (15-2)
Southeastern
|
–
|1,347
|5
|
|
UCLA (16-2)
Pacific 12
|
2
|1,237
|6
|
|
Gonzaga (16-3)
West Coast
|
2
|1,178
|7
|
|
Texas (15-2)
Big 12
|
3
|1,122
|8
|
|
Xavier (15-3)
Big East
|
4
|1,047
|9
|
|
Tennessee (14-3)
Southeastern
|
4
|1,019
|10
|
|
Virginia (13-3)
Atlantic Coast
|
3
|926
|
Coaches Poll:
|1
|Houston
|17-1
|777
|17
|1
|—
|1/4
|2
|Kansas
|16-1
|768
|9
|2
|—
|2/9
|3
|Purdue
|16-1
|743
|5
|3
|—
|1/NR
|4
|Alabama
|15-2
|699
|1
|4
|—
|4/19
|5
|UCLA
|16-2
|645
|0
|6
|1
|5/21
|6
|Gonzaga
|16-3
|616
|0
|8
|2
|2/18
|7
|Texas
|15-2
|574
|0
|10
|3
|2/12
|8
|Xavier
|15-3
|555
|0
|11
|3
|8/NR
|9
|Tennessee
|14-3
|537
|0
|5
|-4
|5/21
|10
|Virginia
|13-3
|499
|0
|12
|2
|2/18
|11
|Arizona
|15-3
|410
|0
|9
|-2
|4/13
|12
|Iowa State
|13-3
|379
|0
|14
|2
|12/NR
|13
|Texas Christian
|14-3
|372
|0
|17
|4
|13/NR
|14
|Connecticut
|15-4
|367
|0
|7
|-7
|2/NR
|15
|Kansas State
|15-2
|364
|0
|13
|-2
|13/NR
|16
|Miami-Florida
|14-3
|266
|0
|15
|-1
|12/NR
|17
|Auburn
|14-3
|235
|0
|22
|5
|14/24
|18
|Marquette
|14-5
|197
|0
|23
|5
|18/NR
|19
|Clemson
|15-3
|177
|0
|NR
|9
|19/NR
|20
|Providence
|14-4
|172
|0
|19
|-1
|19/NR
|21
|Charleston
|18-1
|153
|0
|24
|3
|21/NR
|22
|Baylor
|12-5
|133
|0
|NR
|5
|6/NR
|23
|Illinois
|12-5
|97
|0
|NR
|3
|14/NR
|24
|Saint Mary’s
|16-4
|88
|0
|NR
|7
|24/NR
|25
|Arkansas
|12-5
|82
|0
|16
|-9
|7/25
