Clemson cracks top 25

The Clemson men’s basketball team has cracked the top 25 for the first time in a couple of seasons.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

It marks Clemson’s first ranking in the men’s hoops AP Poll since January 2021, when the Tigers were ranked No. 20.

The Tigers also appeared in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 19 as well.

Clemson is coming off home wins over Louisville and then-No. 24 Duke last week, which pushed the Tigers’ program-best start in ACC play to 7-0.

The win for Clemson over Duke was the Tigers’ first over the Blue Devils since 2020 and helped secure head coach Brad Brownell’s 400th victory of his career.

Clemson returns to the floor on Tuesday when it travels to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who the Tigers beat earlier this season, 77-57, in Littlejohn. Tip time is set for 9 p.m. on RSN.

You can see the full AP Top 25 college basketball poll, as well as the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, below:

AP Top 25:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Houston (17-1)

American Athletic
vs South Florida W 83-77
 1,460 (34)
2
Kansas (16-1)

Big 12
vs Iowa State W 62-60
 1,446 (23)
3
Purdue (16-1)

Big Ten
vs Nebraska W 73-55
 1,382 (3)
4
Alabama (15-2)

Southeastern
vs LSU W 106-66
 1,347
5
UCLA (16-2)

Pacific 12
2
vs Colorado W 68-54
 1,237
6
Gonzaga (16-3)

West Coast
2
vs Portland W 115-75
 1,178
7
Texas (15-2)

Big 12
3
vs Texas Tech W 72-70
 1,122
8
Xavier (15-3)

Big East
4
vs Marquette W 80-76
 1,047
9
Tennessee (14-3)

Southeastern
4
vs Kentucky L 63-56
 1,019
10
Virginia (13-3)

Atlantic Coast
3
@ Florida State W 67-58
 926
11
Arizona (15-3)

Pacific 12
2
@ Oregon L 87-68
 838
12
Iowa State (13-3)

Big 12
2
@ Kansas L 62-60
 795
13
Kansas State (15-2)

Big 12
2
@ TCU L 82-68
 771
14
TCU (14-3)

Big 12
3
vs Kansas State W 82-68
 753
15
UConn (15-4)

Big East
9
vs St. John’s L 85-74
 668
16
Auburn (14-3)

Southeastern
5
vs Mississippi State W 69-63
 553
17
Miami (FL) (14-3)

Atlantic Coast
1
@ North Carolina State L 83-81
 487
18
Charleston (18-1)

Colonial
4
vs Elon W 78-60
 351
19
Clemson (15-3)

Atlantic Coast
vs Duke W 72-64
 339
20
Marquette (14-5)

Big East
5
@ Xavier L 80-76
 306
21
Baylor (12-5)

Big 12
vs Oklahoma State W 74-58
 267
22
Providence (14-4)

Big East
3
@ Creighton L 73-67
 262
23
Rutgers (13-5)

Big Ten
vs Ohio State W 68-64
 131
24

Conference USA
vs North Texas W 66-62
 126
25
Arkansas (12-5)

Southeastern
10
@ Vanderbilt L 97-84
 115
Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

Coaches Poll:

1 Houston 17-1 777 17 1 1/4
2 Kansas 16-1 768 9 2 2/9
3 Purdue 16-1 743 5 3 1/NR
4 Alabama 15-2 699 1 4 4/19
5 UCLA 16-2 645 0 6 1 5/21
6 Gonzaga 16-3 616 0 8 2 2/18
7 Texas 15-2 574 0 10 3 2/12
8 Xavier 15-3 555 0 11 3 8/NR
9 Tennessee 14-3 537 0 5 -4 5/21
10 Virginia 13-3 499 0 12 2 2/18
11 Arizona 15-3 410 0 9 -2 4/13
12 Iowa State 13-3 379 0 14 2 12/NR
13 Texas Christian 14-3 372 0 17 4 13/NR
14 Connecticut 15-4 367 0 7 -7 2/NR
15 Kansas State 15-2 364 0 13 -2 13/NR
16 Miami-Florida 14-3 266 0 15 -1 12/NR
17 Auburn 14-3 235 0 22 5 14/24
18 Marquette 14-5 197 0 23 5 18/NR
19 Clemson 15-3 177 0 NR 9 19/NR
20 Providence 14-4 172 0 19 -1 19/NR
21 Charleston 18-1 153 0 24 3 21/NR
22 Baylor 12-5 133 0 NR 5 6/NR
23 Illinois 12-5 97 0 NR 3 14/NR
24 Saint Mary’s 16-4 88 0 NR 7 24/NR
25 Arkansas 12-5 82 0 16 -9 7/25
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St..
Others Receiving Votes
Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

