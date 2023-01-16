Clemson cracks top 25

The Clemson men’s basketball team has cracked the top 25 for the first time in a couple of seasons.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) are ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

It marks Clemson’s first ranking in the men’s hoops AP Poll since January 2021, when the Tigers were ranked No. 20.

The Tigers also appeared in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 19 as well.

Clemson is coming off home wins over Louisville and then-No. 24 Duke last week, which pushed the Tigers’ program-best start in ACC play to 7-0.

The win for Clemson over Duke was the Tigers’ first over the Blue Devils since 2020 and helped secure head coach Brad Brownell’s 400th victory of his career.

Clemson returns to the floor on Tuesday when it travels to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who the Tigers beat earlier this season, 77-57, in Littlejohn. Tip time is set for 9 p.m. on RSN.

You can see the full AP Top 25 college basketball poll, as well as the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, below:

AP Top 25:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 Houston (17-1) American Athletic – 1,460 (34) 2 Kansas (16-1) Big 12 – 1,446 (23) 3 Purdue (16-1) Big Ten – 1,382 (3) 4 Alabama (15-2) Southeastern – 1,347 5 UCLA (16-2) Pacific 12 2 1,237 6 Gonzaga (16-3) West Coast 2 1,178 7 Texas (15-2) Big 12 3 1,122 8 Xavier (15-3) Big East 4 1,047 9 Tennessee (14-3) Southeastern 4 1,019 10 Virginia (13-3) Atlantic Coast 3 926 11 Arizona (15-3) Pacific 12 2 838 12 Iowa State (13-3) Big 12 2 795 13 Kansas State (15-2) Big 12 2 771 14 TCU (14-3) Big 12 3 753 15 UConn (15-4) Big East 9 668 16 Auburn (14-3) Southeastern 5 553 17 Miami (FL) (14-3) Atlantic Coast 1 487 18 Charleston (18-1) Colonial 4 351 19 Clemson (15-3) Atlantic Coast – 339 20 Marquette (14-5) Big East 5 306 21 Baylor (12-5) Big 12 – 267 22 Providence (14-4) Big East 3 262 23 Rutgers (13-5) Big Ten – 131 24 Florida Atlantic (16-1) Conference USA – 126 25 Arkansas (12-5) Southeastern 10 115 Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

Coaches Poll:

1 Houston 17-1 777 17 1 — 1/4 2 Kansas 16-1 768 9 2 — 2/9 3 Purdue 16-1 743 5 3 — 1/NR 4 Alabama 15-2 699 1 4 — 4/19 5 UCLA 16-2 645 0 6 1 5/21 6 Gonzaga 16-3 616 0 8 2 2/18 7 Texas 15-2 574 0 10 3 2/12 8 Xavier 15-3 555 0 11 3 8/NR 9 Tennessee 14-3 537 0 5 -4 5/21 10 Virginia 13-3 499 0 12 2 2/18 11 Arizona 15-3 410 0 9 -2 4/13 12 Iowa State 13-3 379 0 14 2 12/NR 13 Texas Christian 14-3 372 0 17 4 13/NR 14 Connecticut 15-4 367 0 7 -7 2/NR 15 Kansas State 15-2 364 0 13 -2 13/NR 16 Miami-Florida 14-3 266 0 15 -1 12/NR 17 Auburn 14-3 235 0 22 5 14/24 18 Marquette 14-5 197 0 23 5 18/NR 19 Clemson 15-3 177 0 NR 9 19/NR 20 Providence 14-4 172 0 19 -1 19/NR 21 Charleston 18-1 153 0 24 3 21/NR 22 Baylor 12-5 133 0 NR 5 6/NR 23 Illinois 12-5 97 0 NR 3 14/NR 24 Saint Mary’s 16-4 88 0 NR 7 24/NR 25 Arkansas 12-5 82 0 16 -9 7/25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Missouri; No. 21 Duke; No. 25 San Diego St..

Others Receiving Votes

Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan St. 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego St. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio St. 21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise St. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

