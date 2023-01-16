Clemson football assistants' pay moves into top 10 nationally

Clemson will have one of the 10 highest-paid coaching staffs in college football next season.

After bringing offensive coordinator Garrett Riley over from TCU, the Tigers’ 10 on-field assistants are set to make a combined $7,375,000 this year. That figure would have ranked seventh among all FBS coaching staffs this past season, according to USA Today’s assistant coach salary database.

It’s a bump from the $6,550,000 the Tigers’ assistants combined to make in total compensation last year, which ranked 12th nationally. Riley’s hire is the sole reason for the increase.

Riley inked a three-year contract as Clemson’s new play caller that will pay him $1.75 million in annual compensation. That’s $825,000 more than Brandon Streeter made in his lone season as Clemson’s offensive coordinator before being relieved of those duties last week.

As for the rest of the Tigers’ assistants, their salaries this year remain unchanged for the time being. Defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin is set to make $850,000; co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn is in line to make $800,000; and assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason will each make $750,000. All of them are entering the second year of three-year deals.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, tight ends coach and passing-game coordinator Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, receivers coach Tyler Grisham and running backs coach C.J. Spiller are entering the final year of two-year contracts that are currently set to expire in January 2024. Hall will make $625,000; Richardson is in line to make $500,000; and Austin, Grisham and Spiller will each pull in $450,000.

Head coach Dabo Swinney will get a slight raise to $10.75 million in total compensation after making $10.5 million a year ago. Swinney is entering the second year of a $115-million contract that was extended through 2031 last year.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

