Former Clemson QB commits to new college home

A former Clemson quarterback has found another college home.

Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media Monday night that he has committed to transfer to UMass.

Phommachanh played at Clemson from 2019-21 before transferring to Georgia Tech. For the Yellow Jackets in 2022, he completed 2 of 5 passes for 13 yards with an interception while rushing 15 times for 56 yards and two scores. He entered the transfer portal in December.

Phommachanh played in six games for the Tigers as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, completing 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing for 69 yards and another score on 11 carries.

A former four-star prospect, the Bridgeport, Conn., native entered that 2021 season having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

Walking by FAITH not by sight ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/qddo5Jb2qP — Taisun Phommachanh⚡️ (@TPhommachanh_7) January 17, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

