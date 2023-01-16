Former Tiger on the wrong end of 'questionable' call

During Sunday’s upset win over the Minnesota Vikings, former Clemson standout and current New York Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence received a roughing-the-passer call that left most watching wondering… why?

The NFL has increasingly put protecting the quarterback on more of a pedestal the last few seasons. Rules changes and enforcement of ones already on the books have made it almost impossible to hit the QB without drawing the ire of the officials.

During Sunday’s game, Lawrence hit QB Kirk Cousins, while he still had the ball. Cousins tossed it away as Lawrence was spinning him to the ground — and somehow that was deemed a penalty.

Check out the play below, and let us know what you think.

THIS IS THE WORST ROUGHING THE PASSER CALL OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/iOfar13srX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

