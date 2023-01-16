Good news for Michigan

Big news for Michigan.

As of now, it looks like Jim Harbaugh is staying with the Wolverines.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono tweeted Monday saying that he had just spoken to Harbaugh, who said he will remain Michigan’s head coach:

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

Shortly after that tweet was posted, the Michigan football Twitter account sent out a statement from Harbaugh himself, saying his “heart is at the University of Michigan”:

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Harbaugh and his future in Ann Arbor following another strong season at Michigan that saw the Wolverines win their second straight Big Ten title and make the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

Harbaugh, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season, has again been connected to job openings in the NFL this offseason. But for now, it looks like he’s staying put.

–Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images

