Rams share video of sweet surprise for a former Tiger

Each year, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

In December, former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. was nominated for one of the league’s most prestigious honors when he was named the Los Angeles Rams’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The Rams surprised Anchrum in a unique way, celebrating him with all the people who know him best, including coaches, teammates, community leaders and family. They all turned out to surprise and congratulate him for his nomination.

The Rams recently tweeted out a video of the sweet surprise for Anchrum. Check it out below:

Coaches, teammates, community leaders, and family all turned out to surprise @TremayneAnchrum with a congratulations for his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. 🥹 🔄 RT to vote for #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/jmqn0s1MWT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 11, 2023

