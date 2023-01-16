Schieffelin contributing a little bit of everything for Clemson hoops

A couple of veterans led the way in Clemson’s latest win on the hardwood, but one of the Tigers’ youngsters did his part in multiple ways to help them continue their historic ACC start.

Clemson improved to 7-0 in league play with its marquee win over then-No. 24 Duke on Saturday. Junior big PJ Hall and seventh-year guard Brevin Galloway each posted season-highs in scoring en route to a combined 43 points in the victory, but without the added contributions of sophomore forward Ian Schieffelin, the outcome might have been different.

While Hall and Galloway handled most of the scoring, Schieffelin did a little bit of everything to help out. He’s averaging just 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, but Schieffelin finished with six points, eight rebounds and a career-high six assists against the Blue Devils.

“His rebounding, his finishing and his passing was unbelievable,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

And on a night when Clemson held the Blue Devils to 38% shooting, Schieffelin’s defensive effort may have been the best, helping Clemson rally from an eight-point deficit midway through the second half.

The 6-foot-8 Schieffelin drew the assignment against freshman 7-footer Kyle Filipowski, who came in leading Duke in scoring at 14.7 points per game. Filipowski surpassed that with 18 against the Tigers, but it might have been more if not for Schieffelin’s activity.

“I know if I’m going to have any chance of guarding him, I’m going to have to be more physical than him and put my body on the line,” Schieffelin said. “I just think I put myself in a good position to be able to guard him, and I was able to take some charges. It affected him.”

Filipowski committed four turnovers – more than any other Duke player – with three of those coming on charges drawn by Schieffelin. The final one came less than 30 seconds into the second half that gave Filipowski his third foul, and he ultimately fouled out with 44 seconds left in a two-possession game.

“He was very smart defensively,” Brownell said. “I think he anticipated and beat them to the spot some. He fought like crazy in the post and scored a couple in there using the rim because he’s not as athletic or as big, so he had to figure some other ways out to make some plays. But he was terrific.”

Schieffelin entered the starting lineup seven games ago as part of a bigger lineup Brownell has decided to go with. He said he’s no longer pressing the issue like he once was.

“Just letting the game come to me,” Schieffelin said. “I think last year there were moments where I just freaked out when I got the ball sometimes. I’m just letting the game come to me, and it’s been really good so far.”

