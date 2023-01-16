Standout in-state WR ‘overjoyed’ by Clemson offer, set to visit soon

One of Clemson’s wide receiver offers last week went out to a fast-rising, in-state standout who will return to campus soon.

Aiken (S.C.) High School junior Braylon Staley, who has seen his recruitment take off since the fall, received the offer on Wednesday during a phone conversation with receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“It felt great man,” Staley said of the offer in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I felt like it was just big for me knowing all the success Clemson has had over the years. I’ve had multiple phone calls like that but after that one I really was just overjoyed.”

When Grisham conveyed the offer, what was his message to the speedy 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect in the class of 2024?

“Basically he was telling me they watched over my film again and he really loved what I did this season,” Staley said, “and he said it’s not really many guys out here who can do the things I did on film.”

The son of former Clemson signee and Mississippi State defensive back Brian Staley, Braylon posted 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a junior this past season.

Braylon’s recruitment has skyrocketed since he picked up his first offer from Boston College in late October, and he now boasts close to 20 total offers. Alabama extended his most recent offer last Thursday.

Along with those schools and Clemson, his offer list includes others such as Miami, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Where do the Tigers stand with him at this point in the recruiting process after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“All I’m going to say is they stand high … and we’re in for a treat!” he said.

Staley told TCI that he will be back in Tiger Town for the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 28. He previously visited Clemson for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

“I really enjoyed my visit there, it was awesome. Great atmosphere, great fans and coaches,” he said. “It felt like home.”

