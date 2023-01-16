Swinney enjoys the snow on in-home visit

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some fun in the snow during an in-home visit with an incoming Tiger.

Clemson wide receiver signee Ronan Hanafin from Burlington, Mass., tweeted about his home visit with Swinney, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

The four-star prospect from Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, who is expected to enroll at Clemson this summer, shared pictures from the visit with the coaches and a video of their snowball fight.

Check it out below:

This is how we do it in Clemson-north! Had a great night with Coach Swinney @Coach_Grisham and @CoachGRiley ‼️Started it off right with a snowball fight! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uDzpRixGUQ — Ronan Hanafin (@RonanHanafin) January 17, 2023

