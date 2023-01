Clemson has made the cut as one of the nation’s top 2024 offensive linemen has announced his top ten schools.

Roswell, Georgia’s Daniel Calhoun announced a top ten of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and LSU.

The top 50 prospect visited Clemson for the Syracuse game this season. He first visited Clemson in March and was offered last June.