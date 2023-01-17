Clemson Softball Preview: In the circle

With Clemson softball’s fourth-ever season right around the corner, the Tigers welcome back a very talented and seasoned squad this spring that includes an extremely deep group in the circle.

Fourth-year Clemson head coach John Rittman welcomes back six pitchers in 2023, including ace Valerie Cagle and left-hander Millie Thompson, both of whom had big performances in 2022 that contributed greatly to the program’s first-ever NCAA Regional game in McWhorter Stadium and Super Regional berth.

Cagle returns for her fourth season with the Tigers after a junior campaign during which the veteran saw much success both at the plate and in the circle. The right-handed pitcher recorded 160.9 innings pitched while only giving up 136 hits, 61 runs, 13 homers and 39 walks en route to a 1.92 ERA, 176 strikeouts and a 16-9 record.

Thompson, the Tigers’ lone lefty on the roster, returns for her third season in the Clemson uniform and looks to build on a stellar 2022 campaign in the circle. The Virginia native put together arguably her best season yet, garnering a 1.58 ERA, 110 strikeouts and a 15-4 record while only giving up 93 hits, 33 runs, 13 homers and 18 walks. In just her second season, Thompson led the ACC in both strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.11) and fewest walks allowed per seven innings (1.06).

In addition to Cagle and Thompson, the Tigers return four right-handers including sophomore Rachel Gibson, sophomore Brooke McCubbin, redshirt freshman Haylee Whitesides and junior Regan Spencer.

Both Spencer and McCubbin return valuable closing experience to the circle this spring, pitching for a combined 11-4 record, 58 strikeouts and two saves in 104.1 innings pitched. With her 1.07 ERA, Spencer ranked first in the ACC and ranked ninth overall in the NCAA in 2022.

Team Four takes the field for the first time this spring in the Purple vs. Orange intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 4 at McWhorter Stadium beginning at noon. Clemson officially opens up the 2023 season on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the FIU Tournament in Miami, Fla.

