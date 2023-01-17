Clemson starter to miss Wake Forest game

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will be without a piece of its starting backcourt on the road tonight.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) will try to stay unbeaten in league play at Wake Forest without point guard Chase Hunter, who’s dealing with a foot injury, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider. Hunter, Clemson’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, has started all 18 games this season. He’s shooting 41% from the field, 40.8% from 3-point range and also averaging more than four assists per game.

With Hunter out, either Josh Beadle or Hunter’s brother, true freshman Diillon Hunter, will get the start at the point against the Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2). Each has played in all but one game this season. Beadle has been a more regular member of the Tigers’ rotation, averaging 15.6 minutes, while Dillon Hunter has been logging less than 10 minutes per game.

Fellow guard Alex Hemenway (foot) is also expected to miss his seventh straight game, Clemson coach Brad Brownell said earlier in the week. Tip from Veterans Memorial Coliseum is set for 9 p.m.