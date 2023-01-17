Clemson surges in college hoops analyst's rankings

Clemson continues to be one of college basketball’s biggest surprises, and those who cover the sport nationally are taking notice.

Following the Tigers’ win over Duke on Saturday, one that improved Clemson to a program-best 7-0 in ACC play, NCAA.com college basketball reporter and analyst Andy Katz gave Clemson a bump in his Power 36, a weekly ranking of the top 36 teams in the country.

Katz bumped the Tigers to No. 13 this week after previously having Clemson at No. 17. Clemson (15-3 overall) remains the highest-rated ACC team in Katz’s rankings.

“Clemson isn’t going to be a No. 1 seed, but the Tigers are climbing up the seed chart with a 7-0 start to the ACC,” Katz wrote in reference to Clemson’s NCAA Tournament positioning.

Katz also named Clemson his National Team of the Week. The Tigers, who have won seven in a row, are fresh off another unbeaten week that included a midweek win over Louisville.

Clemson will look to keep the wins coming when the Tigers travel to Wake Forest on Tuesday.