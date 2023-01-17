ESPN analyst says Lawrence is starting to look like this QB

Trevor Lawrence led an epic come-from-behind victory last Saturday night, rallying the Jacksonville Jaguars from a 27-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, and complete the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

After throwing four interceptions in the first half, Lawrence stayed poised and confident while responding with four touchdown passes to help the Jags pull off the miraculous win and advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Coming out of Clemson, Lawrence was considered a generational talent and the consensus No. 1 overall pick. He drew comparisons to another former No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Luck, in terms of being the best and most pro-ready quarterback prospect since the Indianapolis Colts took Luck in 2012.

ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky said on Get Up that Lawrence, in the tail end of his second year in the league, is starting to look like Luck.

Similar to Luck, Lawrence started right away in the NFL and has led his team to the playoffs early on in his career.

“In the football world, who was Trevor Lawrence supposed to be?” Orlovsky asked Ryan Clark.

“Andrew Luck,” Clark answered.

“He’s becoming Andrew Luck,” Orlovsky said. “That’s what I felt like watching that game. The kid who was supposed to be the next Andrew Luck is starting to look like Andrew Luck — not only in the regular season, but the way he handled that second half. It was Trevor, take the game over, and he did.”

Lawrence and the Jags return to action this Saturday when they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs (4:30 p.m., NBC).

.@danorlovsky7 says Trevor Lawrence is "starting to look like Andrew Luck" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FG3fhXoKna — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 16, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

