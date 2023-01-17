Former Tiger gives injury update, talks historic pick of the GOAT

A Clemson pro recorded a historic pick of the GOAT on Monday night.

Former Tiger and current Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady early in the second quarter of the Cowboys’ eventual 31-14 win over the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Kearse’s former Clemson teammate, Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, applied pressure on Brady to help force the INT.

Kearse’s interception occurred in the end zone, bringing a historic streak for Brady to an end.

Including the playoffs, it was Brady’s first red-zone interception with the Bucs and his first such interception since 2019 with the New England Patriots. It snapped Brady’s NFL-record 410 consecutive attempts without throwing a red-zone INT.

During his postgame interview, Kearse took reporters through his big play against Brady, which happened when the Cowboys were up 6-0 and led to a long touchdown drive for Dallas.

“Was just playing my man and got my eyes back to the quarterback,” he said. “Saw him get ready to throw it, and when he threw it, turned and saw it was close enough for me to get, and just tried to make sure I stayed in bounds, really.”

Unfortunately for Kearse, he exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Kearse had to be helped off the field after he appeared to get his left leg rolled up on by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr during a play.

While the injury looked to potentially be significant, Kearse didn’t seem concerned about his knee while speaking with reporters.

“It’s feeling all right,” he said. “I’ll be good. It’s feeling all right. I’ll be all right.”

Up next for the Cowboys is their road showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday (6:30 p.m., FOX).

One more look at Tom Brady’s first-ever red zone INT with the #Bucs. Jayron Kearse continues to make big time plays for the #Cowboys’ defense. pic.twitter.com/2fsU9daAha — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 17, 2023

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse of Dallas intercepts Tom Brady in end zone thanks to pressure by his former Clemson teammate Carlos Watkins. First RedZone interception by Brady in 410 RedZone attempts, ending NFL record streak. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 17, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

