Positions Clemson could still address in transfer portal

College football’s winter transfer portal window will close Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean portal recruiting is over for next season.

What positions could Clemson still look to address with it?

The Tigers have signed just one transfer – quarterback Paul Tyson – for next season’s roster. The 45-day window for players to enter the portal following conference championship weekend is just a day away from being shut. But if Clemson doesn’t bring in any more transfers over the next few months, another 15-day portal window will open beginning May 1.

Here’s a look at some positions where the Tigers could still use a quick injection of experienced talent based on need if scholarships allow:

Receiver

This might be at the top of the list of positions where Clemson could use an immediate difference-maker.

Antonio Williams emerged as a freshman All-American in the slot this season, but the Tigers are in dire need of a consistent, explosive playmaker at the outside receiver positions. That’s especially true now that Joseph Ngata, the team’s second-leading receiver this past season, is leaving to take his shot at the NFL.

Beaux Collins (53 receptions, eight TD catches in two seasons) has shown promise when healthy. Freshman Adam Randall also arrived at Clemson with plenty of hype as a four-star recruit, but the big-bodied wideout didn’t make much of an impact this season as he worked his way back from ACL surgery. It’s been a few years since Clemson has had a real big-play weapon on the outside, something the Tigers could still try to address through the portal.

Defensive end/edge

The Tigers got a major boost here with the returns of Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll. But Clemson also lost its sack leader two years running in Myles Murphy, who’s projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Don’t be surprised if the Tigers go searching for someone who can consistently get to the quarterback to help fill that void.

Thomas is the best pass rusher left on the roster, but staying on the field has been an issue for the former five-star signee, who played in just three games this season with a foot injury and has played in seven or fewer in two of the past three seasons. Mascoll is a veteran who’s played in 53 games at Clemson, but with just two career sacks, rushing the quarterback isn’t exactly his forte.

K.J. Henry is gone. So is Kevin Swint, a linebacker-turned-edge defender who has transferred. Perhaps redshirt freshman Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson can give Clemson something in that department after biding their time at the position the last two seasons, but the Tigers could use a ready-made pass rusher.

Linebacker

Despite losing star linebacker Trenton Simpson to the NFL, Clemson appears set at the top of the depth chart with leading tackler Jeremiah Trotter Jr. manning the middle, Barrett Carter taking over at Will ‘backer and Wade Woodaz set to slide in at the Sam position.

But might Clemson bring in someone to push Woodaz there?

Clemson’s coaching staff is high on Woodaz, who had 20 tackles in 14 games this season. But the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was still a true freshman who’s got just one career start under his belt.

Even if the Tigers intend to ride with Woodaz, they could target some experienced depth in the portal at a position that needs it. Trotter’s primary backup this past season, Keith Maguire, isn’t returning. Two other seasoned backups, Lavonta Bentley (Colorado) and Sergio Allen (Cal), have transferred.

That leaves a lot of first- and second-year players to fill out the depth chart for next season, something Clemson may want to change through the portal.

Kicker

Clemson doesn’t have a ton of scholarships remaining before hitting the 85-scholarship limit for next season, so would the Tigers want to spend one on a specialist?

That remains to be seen, but there’s a massive void to fill at placekicker with B.T. Potter no longer around. Potter ended his five-year career at Clemson as the program’s all-time leading scorer. He led the Tigers in scoring this season with 109 points, his fourth straight season with 100-plus points.

Now the Tigers need a new kicker. The favorite to succeed Potter is Robert Gunn III, a freshman who redshirted this season after appearing in just three games. Might the Tigers explore some outside options?

