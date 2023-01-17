The play of a former Tiger's young NFL career so far

A former Clemson offensive lineman stepped in as an injury replacement in one of Sunday’s NFL playoff games.

Following an injury to a starting Cincinnati Bengals O-lineman, former Tiger Jackson Carman saw a lot of action in Cincinnati’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game in Cincy.

Carman filled in at left tackle for the Bengals after starting left tackle Jonah Williams sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Carman replaced Williams for the rest of the game, and while he struggled at times and was flagged for multiple penalties, he also more than held his own at other times.

A 2021 second-round draft pick of the Bengals, Carman had seen very little action on offense this season prior to Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Coming in, he had played only four offensive snaps all year, with all of those being in Cincy’s regular season finale against Baltimore a week earlier.

So Carman hasn’t played a ton in the NFL yet, but he made the play of his young professional career against Baltimore on Sunday when he absolutely mauled a Ravens player and drove him well out of bounds onto the Ravens’ sideline, much to the dismay of the Bengals’ AFC North rival.

Check out Carman’s highlight play and the ensuing scuffle on the sideline below:

1) This is the play of Carman’s career easily. 2) It’s funny to watch the Ravens get pissed about this, then justify all the shit they did. pic.twitter.com/PK3gnA3LJM — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 13, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

