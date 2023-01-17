What They Are Saying: Big Dex's monster playoff game

Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had a huge game on Sunday, helping the New York Giants to an upset 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs in Minneapolis.

Lawrence certainly made his presence felt as both a pass rusher and a run stopper. The Pro Bowl and All-Pro defensive tackle was virtually unblockable while repeatedly overpowing opponents and throwing people around.

Lawrence recorded six tackles, including two solo and a tackle for loss. He led the Giants with four quarterback hits and eight pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

Up next for Lawrence and the Giants is their NFC Divisional Playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday (8:15 p.m., FOX).

Check out what they’re saying about Big Dex’s monster game against the Vikings on Sunday below:

Is Dexter Lawrence playing the same game as everyone else? How does he literally throw grown men around every single week? pic.twitter.com/qqGGbGtGad — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 16, 2023

Just watch Dexter Lawrence in the run game. So, so good. pic.twitter.com/fQjG4XFEAv — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 15, 2023

Dexter Lawrence with the “you can’t block me” wink. pic.twitter.com/HbenAIUpSw — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) January 15, 2023

1 minute of Dexter Lawrence overpowering his opponent. pic.twitter.com/KkLZBlyTWx — Josh DeLuca (@JoshDeLuca4) January 16, 2023

Per usual, Dexter Lawrence wasn't only a dominant pass rusher but a force vs. the run as well. An unreal season for Dex. pic.twitter.com/qz9DNLYoL0 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 16, 2023

Dexter Lawrence was simply unblockable against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/w0hn9sVenL — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) January 16, 2023

It was Dexter Lawrence who ended the Vikings season. Looked like Kirk had Osborn running open down the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/YDXVfCdtKA — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 16, 2023

The only way to stop Dexter Lawrence 1v1 is to tackle him 😂 pic.twitter.com/6b7qjdoMAy — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 15, 2023

How is @llawrencesexy not in the conversation for #DPOY?! He was the best player on the field Sunday and it wasn’t close — Gage Fast (@GageFast) January 16, 2023

Dex was the mvp of tht game easily 😮‍💨🙌🏾 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 16, 2023

Dex is having a monster game!! — Deon Cain (@cainera1_) January 16, 2023

Dexter Lawrence II (@llawrencesexy) is a bully. Works power, runs over his blocker & gets pressure on the QB. Keep it simple, keep it violent! #nygiants #togetherblue pic.twitter.com/k6W6dEIJUo — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 16, 2023

They always do this to my dawg man🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/rd4pZn4hbb — 🧘🏿‍♂️ (@NylesPinckney) January 16, 2023

Crazyyy ahh call! appreciate it bro! — Dexter Lawrence II “Sexy Dexy” (@llawrencesexy) January 16, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

